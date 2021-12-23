Shah Rukh Khan was spotted shooting for Pathan for the first time since the whole Aryan Khan controversy. King Khan looked a beefed up for his role and was sporting a ponytail. Though his face couldn't be seen in the picture, fans were over the moon to see their favorite actor back on the sets. This comes barely a few days after SRK made an appearance on a virtual event.

Social media reacts

Social media went berserk with SRK's picture. "King Khan is back," wrote one user. "Here's the king," wrote another user. "This is where Bollywood begins," said one more user. "This is Bollywood," wrote a netizen. "Good to see him back," opined a social media user. "Wish could see his face too," said another. "We are with you SRK. Take care," said one more.

Extortion report in Aryan Khan case

The Mumbai Police has said that it has not found any truth in the extortion charges in the Aryan Khan case. "Investigation of alleged extortion matter in connection with drugs on cruise case halted until next order. Mumbai Police had constituted SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate and had questioned around 20 people. No case registered so far as no evidence found yet", ANI quoted the police as saying.

Earlier reports stated that Shah Rukh Khan has requested his current and future directors to plan schedules in such a way that doesn't make him stay away from home for months.

The doting father wants to be with his family and doesn't wish to leave them for longer periods considering everything they went through.