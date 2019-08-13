A massive fire broke out in a cloth godown located in New Delhi's Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday, August 13. No casualties have been reported yet.

Fire officials said that they received a call around 7:43 am. The fire was reported at a garment shop in lane number 2 of the Gandhi Nagar market.

At least 21 fire tenders have rushed to the spot, according to IANS.

"Initially 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, after seeing the intensity of the blaze, we had to press another 11 fire tenders," the fire official said.

Located in East Delhi, the area near Seelampur and Shahdara is known for clothes and fabric wholesale market. Gandhi Nagar is also known to be one of the largest textile markets in Asia. The market draws an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 people every day.

The cause of the fire is uncertain, more details are awaited.

Last week, six people died and 11 injured after a major fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar.