A major fire broke out at a residential building in southeast Delhi at around 2 am on Tuesday. The fire broke out at the four-storey building located in Zakir Nagar, a densely-populated neighbourhood near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

At least six people, including two children, were killed and 11 injured in the mishap. The incident happened when most of the residents of the area were fast asleep.

Several people jumped off the building to save themselves. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Seven fire tenders rushed to spot to douse the blaze. Though the narrow lanes posed a major challenge for the fire brigade team to enter the area and the building, however, the rescue personnel managed to successfully rescue everybody trapped in the fire.

Visuals posted on Twitter showed black smoke billowing into the air.

Delhi Fire Service: 5 people dead & 11 injured in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar, late last night. pic.twitter.com/9ERr91u80i — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile, seven cars and eight motorcycles were reportedly gutted in the fire.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Mala, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Holy Family Hospital said, "5 patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), some are in the ward and one is in Pediatric ICU."