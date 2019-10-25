While the buzz around Ramayana starring Hrithik Roshan and Mahabharata starring Aamir Khan has not died down yet, another star performer is here to leave you all excited. In what could be called one of Bollywood's most ambitious projects, Deepika Padukone would be seen playing the role of Draupadi from Mahabharata. Not just that, Padukone would also be producing the film.

What would make the film even more unique is the fact that the film would be shown from Draupadi's point-of-view. Deepika, who is already co-producing Chhapaak and '83, has decided to co-produce this film too with Madhu Mantena. Not just that, considering the grandeur and the lavishness of the mythology, the film might be made in two to three parts.

"I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influences, many life lessons are also derived from it, but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant," Mumbai Mirror quoted the actress saying. The first part of the film is slated to release on Diwali 2021.

"While we have all consumed the Mahabharat all our lives, the uniqueness of our film is seeing the same story from the point of view of Draupadi, who is one of the most significant heroines in our country's cultural history. And Deepika is not just the biggest Indian actress today, but someone who can take this narrative across borders. If it weren't with her, we would not be making this film on such an ambitious scale," Mumbai Mirror quotes Madhu saying.

The discussions and hunt for the lead actor to be a part of the film are currently on. Many A- listers would also be included in the project as there are several characters in the mythological drama.

While Deepika will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, in '83, she would be seen as Kapil Dev's wife, Romi.