Hours before the upcoming royal wedding on May 19, a massive, football field-sized meteor might fly by Earth, according to emerging reports from multiple sources. The asteroid called JPL 8 is expected to pass near Earth but is not going to land on the planet, so it has been deemed harmless.

Several reports point out to it being tracked by NASA, including a report by the Sun. However, NASA has yet to release a statement or even confirm the identity of this mysterious object reported to be hurtling towards Earth. A report by the Inquistr mentions that the asteroid will pass by Earth on May 18, at 2:21 am, a few hours before the ceremony. The asteroid is traveling towards Earth at a speed of around 16 km per second, the report.

JPL 8 is also estimated to be between 49 and 110 meters across and is not seen as a threat to not only the ceremony but also the rest of Earth in general. The Sun reports that the Near Earth Object (NEO) is a lot larger than the one that exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia in 2013. The report even mentions that this one, the JPL 8, was discovered by the Catalina Sky Survey (CSS) – a collaboration between NASA and the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory– this year. They say it is an Apollo-class asteroid, meaning, its path actually crosses the Earth's, but its orbit is larger.

Having said that, there is no mention of JPL 8 in the CSS site. IBT India has reached out to them for confirmation. There is also no mention of this asteroid in the NASA site. In fact, the last mention of an asteroid passing by Earth was made by NASA in February this year.

Having said that, according to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies, (CNEOS) there is one asteroid called the 2018 GL1 that is set to fly by Earth on 18 May. It is traveling at a speed of around 5.2 km per second and it has an estimated diameter of between 51 meters- 110 meters.

NASA updates information related to asteroids in its Asteroid Watch Twitter.