ABVP activist and Delhi University student from Daulat Ram College, Komal Sharma, who was identified as the 'masked woman' in the January 5-Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence, has told the National Commission for Women (NCW) she is innocent.

The ABVP-affiliated student has sought assistance from the NCW. She has been asked to join the police probe but hasn't done so yet.

Delhi Police identifies masked woman

The Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Police has identified a masked woman seen in one of the videos of the violence which was unleashed inside the JNU campus on January 5.

The woman, wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick, seen in the purported videos of the violence, has been identified as a student of Delhi University, police said. Her name has not been revealed yet. However, according to an India Today report, the woman is Komal Sharma.

The Delhi Police have so far issued notices to nine accused asking them to join the investigation into the JNU violence. Seven out of the nine suspects are from Left organisations.

Out of the seven accused, three -- JNUSU President Aishe Gosh, Bhaskar Vijay and Pankaj joined the investigation on Monday.

Other alleged members of the ABVP Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, whose faces emerged during a TV channel sting, refused to join the probe, police said, and expressed hope they would join the investigation on Tuesday.

The police have decided to send a legal notice to 37 more people involved in the violence that left 20 people injured.

(With agency inputs)