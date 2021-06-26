Masaba Gupta has shared a jaw-dropping transformation picture of hers on social media. The renowned fashion designer can be seen flaunting her toned midriff in the latest click. Gupta has always been vocal about her Caribbean body and the challenges that come with it. It has been a while since Masaba got into the routine of a healthy diet and workout, and her hard work definitely seems to have paid off.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba revealed that she never misses her workouts at any cost. She added that she is as committed to her health as she is to her business or relationships. Gupta also divulged that she eats simple home food on weekdays and doesn't order from outside. "I am as committed to my health as I am to my business & my relationships. Say this to yourself every single day. You have to make one thing about Fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there.My 7-9am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable...also no ordering in outside food on a weekday!"

Neena Gupta's daughter further elaborated, "Simple,ghar ka khaana. No celebration the night before,no amount of stress & no phone call can distract me from this. This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD,get off medication,focus better and enjoy time off with the food & drink I love with friends & family on the weekend even more. I'm the lightest I've been in 10years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition & making physical activity your focus!What are some of your non-negotiables?"

Masaba Gupta's post has received massive applause from industry people. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudry, Ali Fazal and many other celebs complimented Masaba for the epic transformation.