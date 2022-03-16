The wait is finally over, and Marvel has released the trailer of its much-anticipated series Ms. Marvel. Interestingly, this series will revolve around the story of a Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan, who wishes to become Captain Marvel in her life.

This is for the first time that Marvel is portraying the story of a Muslim superhero, and audiences have huge expectations regarding the project.

Audiences welcome Ms. Marvel trailer

In the trailer, we can see Kamala Khan trying to balance her life as a school-going teenager and as a superhero.

The trailer is highly engaging as the makers used Weeknd's Blinding Lights song in the background.

As expected, the trailer is loaded with several mind-blowing scenes supported with computer graphics, and in all probability, Marvel will offer a real visual treat to the audience with Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel: All you need to know

Ms. Marvel will be directly released on Disney+Hotstar on June 08, 2022. This mini-series will have six episodes.

Created by Bisha K. Ali, Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan in this series. The supporting star cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Matt Lintz.

This mini-series will serve as a set-up for the 2023 film The Marvels, in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series.