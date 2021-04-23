Three ladies from Avenger's Marvel Cinematic Universe have made their mark in the films and television shows. Captain Marvel released a few weeks before Avengers: Endgame, Wanda Maximoff got herself an entire nine episodes based television series, and Black Widow's stand-alone film will finally release at the theatres and on Disney Hotstar.

Black Widow, Captain Marvel and Wanda Maximoff, came together in Avengers: Endgame to fight against Thanos and his army who came to destroy Earth (again). It was Black Widow who laid out the plan to go back to a timeline when they can find three of the infinity stones in New York, Wanda protected Vision with all her might (before Thanos used the Time Stone) and Captain Marvel brought Tony Stark back to the Avengers headquarter in Earth from space.

Without these ladies, Endgame wouldn't' have happened, Wanda wouldn't have come back to life, and even with the larger team of Avengers, it would have been difficult to fight Thanos had Captain Marvel not destroyed the ship that aimed alien fire at the entire team of Avengers.

Let's take a look at three ladies who significantly made a mark in the Avengers franchise with a standalone film and a nine-episode series:

Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers did not have to work hard to achieve her superpowers. She gained them after an accident that blew up the core energy, and ended up having hazy memory of her past. Initially. she is introduced as Vers, then Carol Danvers, and much later as Captain Marvel.

In her stand-alone film, at a restaurant scene during a conversation with Nick Fury, the latter asked her to prove to him she is not a shapeshifting Skrull. She used her powers to burn down a pinball game. A confused Fury asked her how is that supposed to prove anything, to which she said a Skrull does not have the ability to do that.

In the initial shot sequence of Avengers: Endgame, when Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, War Machine, Thor chart a plan to kill Thanos, Captain Marvel angrily walked out claiming that she can kill Thanos. War Machine then reminded her that everyone in this room is a superhero and that they all decide to work together.

While it is worth the applaud that the comic writers chose to write Captain Marvel with the face of a woman, however, it would have been more commendable if the character would have done something to achieve it rather than let it happen to her by accident.

In DC Comics' Wonder Woman, Diana is a goddess, yet she competes, learns, fails but does not falter. Despite owning superpowers she works hard on herself to achieve the position of a Queen and later a superhero. It would have been more laudable had Captain Marvel followed a similar direction. Strive to achieve rather than have it all laid out for her only because she is a woman.

In the same franchise of Avengers films, Steve Rogers convert from a lean boy to Captain America only after he is recognised to be a man with the right spirit. He achieves that love and respect during his days as an apprentice when he tries to stop a bomb from blowing off.

But Carol Danvers and Captain Marvel/Vers have vastly different personalities. When we are introduced to Vers's past, we see a happy Carol who struggles to achieve her place. She fights against her hardships, becomes a pilot and earns the respect of her team on Earth.

We witness a woman who knows how to work with the team, however, Captain Marvel is more about working individually than with the rest of her team. The story of Carol Danvers had more purpose than Captain Marvel since Danvers fought against all odds to become a pilot, but Captain Marvel silently expects everyone to obey her commands, since she accidentally achieved her superpowers.

Black Widow

The stand-alone film of Black Widow is yet to release, however, given the fact that Natasha Romanoff had appeared in all the films of Avengers, and in two of the films of Captain America, we can take a look at her contribution to the team.

Black Widow is a team player. In a room full of immature men playing blame games in an attempt to gain superiority over one another, Black Widow remains calm and focused. She does not demand special respect for being a woman and walks shoulder to shoulder with her team while being completely focused on protecting each other. She shares a happy bond with all her teammates, and since she does not demand special respect for being a woman with abilities to fight for herself, she achieves a lovable place in the group.

Even during non-superhero hours, Natasha remains a friend. During times of crisis, she thinks of a rescue mission rather than a superhero shot moment where she could look better than the rest of her teammates.

You observe this quality about Natasha during a fight sequence in Captain America: Civil War. Hawkeye fought against Natasha, but even at that moment, she took a break to confirm from him whether or not they will remain, friends, if the battle between the Avengers gets over. Indeed she remained one; In Avengers: Endgame, she chose to sacrifice her life to get the soul stone, and also to save Hawkeye from the dark phase he had stepped into after losing his family.

To each and every member of the Avengers, Natasha remains a friend, a trustworthy companion whose loss was deeply mourned. She may not have had any accidents that gave her sudden superstrengths, nevertheless, she earned it for herself by training and retraining herself. Most importantly, she knows how to work with a team without demanding too much attention to herself for doing a job of saving the world. In most of the shots, you would notice Natasha, more focused in her fights than in her swag.

Wanda Maximoff

Wanda is probably the youngest and the most shattered woman in the team. After losing her brother in Pietro, her lover Vision and her guardian Captain America she hardly had the ability to think straight and used her magical powers to gain peace and happiness.

Wanda's hatred for Tony Stark started at a very young stage in her life. Hence when she had the opportunity to punish him, she went on board with Ultron hoping that his plan would destroy the Avengers. However, when she understood that Ultron had plans of destroying man-kind she chose to do the right thing and be on the same team with the Avengers. With the guidance of Captain America and Vision, Wanda found comfort in her spirits, hence she lost her ability to remain stable (again) after coming to terms with her loss again.

In WandaVision she created a sphere of her own, along with a few town characters to create a happy space for herself. It was indeed too selfish of her to use her powers to control the lives and minds of the people, however, she had performed them during her days as a mentally shattered woman. Even in her worst of times, she chose not to harm the common people, rather give them better lives in her own world, while she played the role of the girl next door, the docile housewife.

In a certain episode of WandaVision, Wanda allows a character named Dottie, to take over as the superior, perfect, housewife with the right kinds of connection. Now in a world created by Wanda, she could have easily chosen to be the popular one rather than the docile neighbour. But Wanda chose happiness. She chose a regular rom-com life with Vision and not baseless popularity. Despite her hatred for Tony Stark, she had a special place for the Stark Industries in her realm.

Even in the worst of times, Wanda never chooses to be the powerful bad witch. She chooses happiness for all while being happy herself. Wanda was just too drowned in her sadness to understand that invading someone's privacy has different consequences.

So which of these Avengers is your favourite?