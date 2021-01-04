Avengers: Endgame featured Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner playing the roles of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Clint Barton/Hawkeye. Ahead of the Black Widow movie release, a fan theory has surfaced online that talks about the relationship between Natasha and Clint. If the said fan theory is to be believed, then we may speculate about the Black Widow movie plot.

Avengers theory:

As per a fan on Reddit, Black Widow and Hawkeye were reportedly enemies during the infamous Budapest scene. In one of the Marvel movies, Natasha says, "It's like Budapest all over again," to which Clint replies, "You and I remember Budapest very different."

In Avengers: Endgame movie, Natasha and Clint travel back in time to retrieve the Soul Stone from Vormir. The Red Skull tells them that they have to sacrifice something or someone close to them if they want to defeat the Mad Titan. Natasha and Clint argue as to who should sacrifice so that the other person can get the Infinity Stone.

At that point, Natasha says, "I don't judge people on their worst mistakes," pointing to Clint and talking about the time when he went on a killing spree after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. To this, Clint replies, "Maybe you should."

"You didn't," Natasha quickly quips back.

The Marvel fans here suggest that back when Natasha was not a member of SHIELD, she was on some mission in Budapest. It might have happened that Clint Barton was sent there to kill her but he chose not to judge her on her past mistakes.

Black Widow plot details:

So, if the above speculation is to be believed, then it is possible that Black Widow and Hawkeye must have fought each other in Budapest. In the Black Widow movie trailer, it is shown how Natasha originated from the Soviet bloc and was a key member of the Red Room.

As per her mission, Natasha must have done something that might have angered SHIELD and Clint was sent to kill her. However, after she did something very bad, her ideologies changed and she joined Hawkeye. More we will learn when the Black Widow movie will hit the big screen in 2021.

Black Widow movie is directed by Cate Shortland and is currently scheduled to release on May 7, 2021.