Marvel's Avengers franchise may have ended in 2019, but there are few stories that deserve to be told. Out of all the Avengers, Wanda had shared a special connection with Vision and Captain America.

With two of her favourite human beings gone, Wanda had become inexplicably lonely and thereby created a world of her own Lala land at the risk of mind hacking a few citizens who wished to have a life outside the dimension created by Wanda.

WandaVision isn't just a replacement from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, neither is it a good series on the basis of comparison. It explores the heart of a woman, and the world she could create if she had a chance.

WandaVision: An ode to television

Much like any other child, Wanda grew up watching several television series. When she created her own sphere, all she wanted was a happy neighbourhood, a happy suburban life, that advertisements, films and television series promise their viewers. WandaVision had paid tribute to classical Hollywood television series, Full House, The Office. One needs a thorough idea about television over the ages to understand the tribute is paid to the creative writers of the show.

Even in her dreams, she didn't wish to be the boss or the mean girl

Wanda may have mind hacked an entire town, but even in her dreams, she chose to be the happy housewife, the girl next door, who lives a happy life with her husband.

In one of the black and white series of WandaVision, Agnes announces Dottie as the IT-girl crowd, the A-crowd housewife who feels the need to control everything around her. In a world created by Wanda, with the powers of being a witch, she could have easily mind hacked Dottie, but she chose to have the normal life with Vision.

Confusing Wanda to be a terrorist

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda and her brother Pietro chose to team up with the Avengers when they learnt that Ultron's plan had been to destroy humans all across the world. The twins who had the strong will to finish the Avengers chose to do the right thing, keep their personal feelings aside and join the right team that aims to save the world without destroying it.

But was Wanda a terrorist? A terrorist creates a hostage situation, unlawfully uses violence, intimidation to attain political means. Wanda had no such intentions.

Hacking into people's mind clearly is a violation of privacy in the highest form, even worse when you force them into play along, the happy neighbour, the rude neighbour, in your personally created sphere. However, she did not create a world of her own to destroy the existing human lives. She demanded happiness and readily brought the dead machine back to life to find her own personal happiness.

WandaVision is an intimate story of a torn woman who lost too many people she loved; her brother Pietro, her guardian Captain America, Steve Rogers, and her lover Vision, with whom she fell in love during hours and hours of captivity under Tony Stark's vigilance. Even in her own realm, she was unable to control her children. In any world, real, spiritual, or the Lala land, one can never completely control the ones they love.