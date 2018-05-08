Models manufactured between 1 December 2017 and 16 March 2018 are affected

A total of 44,982 units of new Swift and 7,704 units of Baleno will be inspected

The entire recall process will be done free of cost for the customer

Maruti Suzuki has recalled 52,686 units of the newly launched Swift and Baleno in India to inspect for a possible fault in the brake vacuum hose. The Swift and Baleno models manufactured between 1 December 2017 and 16 March 2018 will be checked in this campaign.

Brake vacuum hose is a rubber pipe that creates and releases vacuum while applying the brake. However, it has no impact on braking and braking distance. A total of 44,982 units of new Swift and 7,704 units of Baleno are covered under the service campaign. Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift at Auto Expo 2018 on February 8. Hence the buyers who took delivery of Swift from February this year need to check their car.

Maruti Suzuki confirms that it will contact the customers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part from 14 May 2018. The entire process will be done free of cost for the customer. If you are a new Swift or Baleno owner and wants to check whether your vehicle comes under this recall, Maruti Suzuki has opened a link in its website. Customers can fill in the chassis number (MBH followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) in the following link to check the status of their car.

https://www.marutisuzuki.com/channels/arena/service/important-information-for-customers-of-new-swift-and-baleno

Maruti Suzuki has previously recalled Baleno in May 2016. The company recalled 75,419 units of the Baleno for an issue related to the airbags. Out of 75,419 Baleno's, 15,995 cars were diesel variants manufactured between August 3, 2015, and March 22, 2016.

Since the voluntary code of recall came in to effect in July 2012, many automakers have issued recalls to rectify their defected cars. Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data says over 1.12 lakh vehicles have been recalled in the first quarter of 2018. Interestingly, the figures have surpassed the number of total vehicles recalled in the entire 2017.