Telugu filmmaker Maruthi Dasari has come down heavily upon a lady journalist named Meena Das Narayan, who is an admirer of PM Narendra Modi, for her nasty comment on Anushka Sharma's pregnancy.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who recently announced her pregnant, shared a photo featuring her baby bump on her Instagram account on Sunday. She captioned it with, "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular actresses in India, but she has earned a lot of haters with her films Paatal Lok and Bulbul, which hurt the sentiments of Hindus. While her fans were impressed with her post, many Hindu activists resorted to troll her. One of them was noted female journalists Meena Das Narayan, who tweeted, "Anushka, he has only made you pregnant, Not the Queen of England, hold on to your horses #InsecureTrending."

As per her Twitter bio, Meena Das Narayan is editor-in chief of Gulf Connoisseur and her DP shows her shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, her derogatory comment on Anushka Sharma didn't go down well with many including some celebs, who slammed her for her nasty remark.

Telugu film director Maruthi Dasari is one among the celebs, who slammed Meena Das Narayan. He tweeted, "Disgraceful comments That too from a lady journalist. Motherhood is a bigger joy than being the queen of England Yes every woman is a queen & every happy home is a kingdom. She's a normal human being too before being a celebrity & she has full right to be happy & flaunt her baby bump."

Here are some people's tweets slamming Meena Das Narayan:

Nikita Chandiramani @nikkihoww

It's her instagram account, it's her bump, it's her going to be baby, it's her feeling, what's the problem? Why can't people simply press the block or unfollow button if they don't like what they see and if it's doing no harm to a person's religious and sentimental feelings.

. @jungleejawaniii

you are only a journalist , not the insecure misogynistic mohalle wali aunties , hold on to your horses. #InsecureTrending

Crime Master Gogi @tvphangurl1

It's not that people weren't bitter towards the happiness of others before but now they think they can say anything on Twitter just for attention. #InsecureTrending for sure..! Perhaps this means more to her than being the Queen of England! The Queen only gets to wave so chill!

Cheguevera @Ashwanthroy1

Guys relax she was trying to tweet with her heart, because her heart know her husband is not virat so jealous tweets came out..! & That hashtag wow so #InsecureTrending Das

LLN @ThisisLLN

Says the person who feels the compulsive need to display her relationship with M*di in her dp and as her pinned tweet. He only shook your hand, he didn't make you the home minister sweetie. #InsecureTrending

