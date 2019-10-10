After being a blockbuster in the Telugu states, Mahanubhavudu is all set to be remade in Hindi by director Maruthi, who said he is currently in talks with stakeholders for the project.

Talking about it during a press meet on the occasion of his birthday, Maruthi said the project is going smoothly.

"The story of Mahanubhavudu is a universal one and people, without any nativity, will connect with it. So I think it deserves a remake in Hindi too, especially when many of our films are being remade there in Bollywood. I will reveal more details about the project very soon," he said.

Maruthi added that the humour in the film attracted many people, which also became its USP.

The film revolves around a person who suffers from obsessive compulsion disorders (OCD). Maruthi had directed the original film as well, starring Sharwanand, under the UV Creations banner.

The director is currently busy filming Prati Roju Pandaga with Sai Dharam Tej.