The India and China faceoff has claimed the lives of several soldiers. Chinese and Indian forces have been engaged in quite the battle, and Indian soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the country.

Reportedly, Havildar Pazhani from Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu was among the three Indian soldiers who were martyred near Ladakh while fighting the Chinese Army. His service to the country is being recognised by the Tamil Nadu government, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announcing a solatium of Rs 20 lakh for the family and also offered a government job (based on qualification) for the next of kin.

Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding officer of 16 Bihar and Sepoy Ojha also laid down their lives in the violent face-off with the Chinese Army which occurred near Galwan Valley at Ladakh on Monday night.

Tamil Nadu leaders, including the Chief Minister took to social media to honour the brave soldiers. Havildar Pazhani's family was informed of his death in the early hours according to his father-in-law.

Havildar Pazhani who hailed from Kadukkaloor village in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, served the Indian Army proudly for 22 years. He is survived by his wife and two children.