There is a lot of anticipation for Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film called 'Homebound'. Amidst all the excitement, another piece of incredible news has brought the film back into headlines. Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is all set to join the team and back the film up as an executive producer. The award-winning director also shared a note as to why he was delighted to come on board and support the film. Netizens are not just delighted about this recent development, but are absolutely delighted that an Indian film is getting this level of recognition and support from Hollywood.

On Saturday, director Neeraj Ghaywan took to his social media to share this incredible piece of news. He shared how Scorsese has supported the team throughout and has lent his support in every way possible.

Neeraj wrote, "To have an icon like @martinscorsese_ lend his name to our film, Homebound, is an honour beyond words. I'm deeply grateful to our co-producer Melita Toscan, who introduced us to him." He further added, "Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing. He listened with care, understood the cultural context, and offered thoughtful, incisive notes each time. His kindness and commitment are extraordinary, and to have him nurture our film has been both a rare privilege and a profoundly humbling experience."

What was even more special about this post was the fact that the director did not miss out on sharing an official note from Martin Scorsese himself. The note, just like Scorsese's work, was articulate and absolutely hit the right chords of the heart.

The note mentioned, "I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year."

Bollywood bigwigs and social media users shared their happiness in the comment section of the post. Director Vasan Bala commented, "Massive Congratulations", while actress Tillotama Shome wrote, "baap re baap." There were also comments from celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Kiran Rao, Tahira Kashyap, Sunny Hinduja, Gourav Adarsha, Sheeba Chadha and Mukti Mohan.

An Instagram user commented, "What a proud moment!!!! One of the most respected director vouched your earlier works and becomes the executive producer to your second film. How many of us can get it" while another mentioned, "Great news. Hope this film reaches much more appreciation than your debut Masaan." A netizen very aptly pointed out, "Good cinema transcends cultures" while there was one who mentioned, "Honestly can't think of many better things that can happen to a filmmaker. Deserved and more. Congratulations."

For those unversed, 'Homebound' is a film which has been directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa.