Entrepreneur Ananya Birla is the best friend of Janhvi Kapoor. The two are often spotted together at parties and public events, showcasing their strong bond. Recently, Ananya Birla's company launched a range of beauty and personal care brands nationwide. Alongside being a successful entrepreneur, Ananya is also a devoted friend to Janhvi Kapoor.

In a grand gesture, Ananya gifted Janhvi a luxurious and swanky lilac Lamborghini. On Friday, several photos and videos went viral, showing the extravagant car being delivered by a chauffeur, accompanied by a large matching lilac gift box and hamper.

In the viral clip, the car arrived at Janhvi's residence in Mumbai. The gift box, wrapped in lilac paper, included a tag that read: "With love, etc. Ananya Birla."

The Lamborghini, which is estimated to cost between Rs 4–9 crore, now becomes part of Janhvi's impressive car collection.

Inside the passenger compartment, the car boasts a state-of-the-art 8.4-inch touchscreen system seamlessly integrated into the center console, giving control over both vehicle settings and entertainment functions.

The interiors, inspired by authentic Italian craftsmanship, feature exclusive finishes and the highest quality materials, offering both opulence and performance in one extraordinary package.

With its striking matte purple finish, the car stands out even among her fleet, which reportedly includes a Toyota Lexus (Rs 2.5 crore), a Mercedes GLE250D (Rs 67.15 lakh), a BMW X5 (Rs 95.9 lakh), and a Mercedes-Benz A-Class (Rs 1.62 crore).

For the unversed, Ananya Birla is the daughter of Aditya Birla Group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla. She started her first business venture at the age of 17. Apart from being an entrepreneur, she is also a music artist. She released her debut single, Livin' the Life, in 2016, produced by Jim Beanz. Her subsequent singles, including Meant to Be, made her the first Indian artist with an English-language single to do so.