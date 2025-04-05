Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan continue to enjoy immense stardom. However, it's their kids who are increasingly grabbing the spotlight on social media.

After Hrithik Roshan's sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan, it's now Akshay Kumar's son, Aarav Kumar, who's become the new blue-eyed boy of B-town. On Friday, Aarav made a rare public appearance at Huma Qureshi's grand Eid bash.

While his suave look instantly took the internet by storm, it was his company that sparked speculation, with social media users debating whether the girl seen with him was his rumored girlfriend or cousin.

A section of netizens debated over the identity of the girl Aarav entered and exited the party with. Some believe she is his girlfriend, while others claim she's his cousin.

In the viral video, Aarav was seated beside her in the car, smiling and chatting as cameras flashed around them.

Most fans are speculating that the girl is Naomika Saran, Aarav's cousin and the granddaughter of Rajesh Khanna.

Who is Naomika?

Naomika, who is currently studying abroad, shares a close bond with Aarav and has often posted pictures with him on social media.

What did Aarav wear?

Aarav exuded charm and elegance in a classic black kurta paired with white pyjamas. His warm smile and effortless style turned heads and drew praise from fans online.

Will Aarav join Bollywood? This is what Akshay Kumar said!

In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar shared that Aarav isn't keen on pursuing a career in acting. He said, "I was just thinking about how different it is in my home. I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films—he doesn't want to see them. I want to put him into all that, but he just doesn't want to. He wants to study or focus on fashion designing."

He mentioned, "My son... he's not interested in films. He just wants to focus on fashion designing, and that's what he's into."

Speaking on Shikhar Dhawan's podcast, Akshay also revealed that Aarav now lives independently. He added, "I'm happy with the way Twinkle and I have raised Aarav. He's a very simple boy. We never forced him to do anything. He's interested in fashion, not in cinema. He does his own laundry, cooks well, washes utensils, and doesn't even like buying expensive clothes."