Karan Johar has always been a trendsetter; whatever he does ends up being in the headlines. For quite some time now, most conversations around him have been about his magical physical transformation. The director/producer, in a very short period, was able to shed a lot of weight, and that was noticeable. Netizens kept guessing if the reason behind his weight loss was Ozempic. However, Karan has always denied these rumors, and very recently, he took it upon himself to come out in public and talk about how he managed to go through such a major transformation.

Ever since Karan lost a lot of weight, his fans and followers have been worried about his health. Karan, on an Instagram Live session, not only spoke about his major weight loss but also assured everyone that his health was in absolutely good shape and, in fact, was keeping better than ever.

Interacting with his fans online, the director said, "I'm in the pink of my health. I've never been better."

Karan then went on to talk about how, when he had gotten his blood tests done, he realised that it was time to correct his levels and keep his health in check- "It started with me discovering that I needed to correct my blood levels."

So, if not Ozempic, what has the director been doing that has led to his major weight loss? Karan revealed that other than his medication, he has been "eating one meal a day." Other than keeping his eating habits in control, Karan mentioned that he actively takes part in playing paddleball and also engages in swimming.

He kept emphasising how his weight loss had been achieved through healthy means and nothing superficial. Karan also urged his fans to adopt mindful eating practices and not give in to temptations.

There has been a trend that has been noticed on social media in recent times: any celebrity who sheds a lot of weight is often accused of using Ozempic and Mounjaro, both of which are popular weight-loss drugs. Not only Karan but his friend and one of the stars of 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives', Maheep Kapoor, too, has been accused of being on one of these weight loss drugs.