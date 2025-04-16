Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2 is all set to hit the big screens on Friday, April 18. A special screening of the film was held on Tuesday in Delhi, and early viewers have taken to social media to share their reactions and reviews.

Akshay Kumar was also present at the screening in Delhi, where he watched the film along with the minister and other members of the cast. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Akshay Kumar locks horns with R Madhvan in courtroom drama: Kesari 2

In Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay portrays advocate C. Sankaran Nair, who sued the British government and fought for justice in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

Just came out of a stirring watch — Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. This #courtroom drama doesn’t just recount a little known historical event; it reawakens the spirit of unity that shaped our fight for freedom.



As the film's release approaches, Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement during a press conference. He encouraged fans and media alike to watch the film and share their honest, unbiased reviews.

"Don't check Instagram, it's humiliation": Akshay Kumar

At the Delhi screening, Akshay made a heartfelt appeal to the audience, requesting everyone to keep their phones in their pockets and experience the film without distractions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, he said, "I humbly request you all to please keep your phones in your pockets and listen to every dialogue of this film. It will mean a lot. If you try to check your Instagram during the movie, it will be a humiliation for the film. So I request everyone to keep their phones away."

He also urged all Indians to watch the film and learn about lesser-known chapters of the country's history that have been forgotten over time.

Ahead of the film's release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair, acknowledging his contribution to India's freedom struggle. Speaking at a rally in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, on Sunday, April 13, PM Modi said, "There was Baisakhi in Punjab, but it was also the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. One aspect of this massacre has remained in the dark — it is a humanitarian issue. There was a man named Sankaran Nair, whose name many may not have heard. He was a prominent lawyer holding a high post in the British government. He could have enjoyed all the perks and luxuries, but he chose to give it all up."

Reacting to the PM's remarks, Akshay Kumar wrote on X, "Thank you, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle. It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation, value the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure that we breathe in a free country!"

Akshay further emphasised that Kesari Chapter 2 is not just a film, but a "humble effort" to remind the nation — especially the youth — that freedom came at a cost, and must never be taken for granted.