NASA's Curiosity rover, exploring Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall mountain within the basin of Gale Crater on Mars, was able to capture a panormaic view of the region.

Curiosity's Deputy Project Scientist, Abigail Fraeman of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, has given viewers a descriptive tour of Curiosity's location. The panorama was captured by the rover's Mast Camera, or Mastcam, on July 3, 2021, the 3,167th Martian day, or sol, of its mission, it said.

Curiosity landed nine years ago on August 5, 2012, with a mission to study whether different Martian environments could have supported microbial life in the ancient past, when long-lived lakes and groundwater existed within Gale Crater.

The terrain around the Curiosity rover is beginning to look very different, as the rover moved over 16 miles since landing in Gale Crater in 2012. This view is from 1500 feet above our landing site. "We're climbing the side of Mount Sharp, a very tall mountain in the center of the crater," said the JPL team monitoring it from the ground control on Earth.

"All of this dark material is Martian sand that's made up of broken bits of volcanic rock. Can you see the ripples that were shaped by the wind? We had to drive around this massive sand sheet as we climbed Mount Sharp."