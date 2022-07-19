Mars remains mired in controversies as ever and the new finding by NASA's Perseverance rover has set off another speculation among the astronomers. The rover spotted a sphaghetti like entangled thread on the surface of Mars and NASA has no answer yet.

The photo of the stringy object as shown in the picture below is seen nestled in the sand between some Martian rocks. The picture was taken by Perseverance on July 12, 2022. The major question is how it got there.

Some reports claimed that it could be the debris released by Perseverence during its descent on Mars surface while others maintained that it could be the debris left behind by other rovers which landed on the red planet earlier.

The image also shows clearly the scale of the object as it sits directly beneath Perseverance, close to its wheels as a bundle of string. The object is reportedly a bit of debris released by Perseverance, possibly during its parachute-assisted landing maneuver back in February 2021, said a CNET report.

The image has become Perseverance's Image of the Week, which is decided via a weekly public vote by NASA. "Knees weak, palms are sweaty, there's dust on my solar panels already, Mars spaghetti," wrote one user, echoing the well-memed Eminem verse. "I knew the Martians were Italian!" wrote another user.

The parachute was located by Perseverance in April and in June it discovered a shiny piece of foil used as Perseverance's thermal blanket during its descent. Both have given ample scope to suggest that the sphaghetti-shaped object could be related to the debris released during the descent of Perseverance on the surface of Mars.

"It's a surprise finding this here," the rover's official Twitter account wrote in June. "My descent stage crashed about 2 km (1.2 miles) away. Did this piece land here after that, or was it blown here by the wind?"

It may be noted that Mars is believed to be utterly inhospitable to life as per the NASA astronauts.