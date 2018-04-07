Indian shares ended little changed on Friday, as investors braced for caution ahead of the key earnings announcement starting next week.

BSE Sensex closed higher by 30.17 points, or 0.09 percent, to 33,626.97, while the Nifty 50 inched up 6.40 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 10,311.60.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 Index plunged more than 2 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a review of additional tariffs that prompted an aggressive response from China.

Back home on the currency front, the Indian rupee closed little changed against the U.S. dollar as stocks consolidated gains.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 64.97 on Friday after opening slightly higher at 64.92 against the U.S. dollar.

For the week, the rupee rebounded by a smart 21 paise against the U.S. dollar after two straight weeks of decline.

Here's what to watch in the coming days.

Q4 results

Companies will start announcing their fourth-quarter results from next week. IT major Infosys will declare results on April 13 while VST Industries and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure will declare results on 12 April 12.

Inflation, IIP data

The government will announce industrial production data for February on April 12. India's industrial production rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year in January .

Inflation data based on consumer price index (CPI) for will also be unveiled on April 12. The all-India general CPI inflation dipped to four-month low of 4.44 percent in February, compared with 5.07 percent in January a month before.

U.S. data

Asian stocks will on Monday react to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data and U.S. unemployment rate data for March which was unveiled on Friday.

U.S. Core Consumer Price Index data for March and crude oil inventories data will be unveiled on Wednesday.

U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes will also be disclosed on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg testifies

All eyes will be on Mark Zuckerberg when the Facebook founder and chief executive testifies before the Senate judiciary committee and commerce committee on April 10.

Investors will be watching closely to see whether Zuckerberg is able to win over Republican lawmakers on data privacy issues in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal or will lawmakers press harsh legislation to clip the wings of social media companies.