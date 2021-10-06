The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning trade with the Sensex opening at 59,942.00 points and then touched a low of 59,799.26 points.

In the backdrop, diesel prices increased by a sharp 35 paisa per litre in the national capital to Rs 91.42 per litre on Wednesday while petrol prices rose by 30 paisa per litre to Rs 102.94 a litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 59,744.88 points. The Sensex is trading at 59,872.16 points up by 127.28 points or 0.21 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at a lower note at 17,661.35 points after closing at 17,691.25 points. The Nifty was trading at 17,822.30 points in the morning.

Petrol and diesel prices rise sharply

Prices of auto fuels petrol and diesel rose sharply on Wednesday as global oil prices remained firm with benchmark crude again rising to cross the $82/barrel mark.

Diesel prices increased by a sharp 35 paisa per litre in the national capital to Rs 91.42 per litre on Wednesday while petrol prices rose by 30 paisa per litre to Rs 102.94 a litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Diesel prices have now increased on 10 out of the last 13 days taking up its retail price by Rs 2.80 per litre in Delhi. Its prices increased between 20-30 paisa per litre so far but on Wednesday, it breached this mark as well with the 35 paisa per litre rise.

In Mumbai, the petrol price increased by over 30 paisa per litre to reach close to Rs 109 per litre while diesel rates increased and stood near Rs 100 a litre at over Rs 99.15 a litre.

Across the country, petrol and diesel increased between 30-40 paisa per litre but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in the state.