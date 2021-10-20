The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning trade. It opened at 61,800.07 points and touched a high of 61,876.38 points. The Sensex touched a low of 61,489.69 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 61,716.05 points. The Sensex is trading at 61,875.47 points, up by 159.42 points or 0.26 per cent. On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 18,439.90 points after closing at 18,418.75 points.

The Nifty is trading at 18,427.55 points in the morning.

Tuesday markets' closure

Positive global cues and healthy Q2 results pushed equities higher on Tuesday, the eight consecutive sessions of rally. The 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 62,188 points around 12.25 p.m., up 423 points or 0.68 per cent. Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 18,584 points, up by 107 points or 0.58 per cent.

"The Indian markets extended its winning run on the back of aggressive buying in metal and select IT and financial shares. Today, with a solid start, the markets are likely to continue their bull run, tracking advances in global markets," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research.