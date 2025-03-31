Indian benchmark indices – Nifty50 and Sensex – will remain closed on March 31, 2025, in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Trading in other segments, including equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will also be suspended for the day.

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the two major Islamic festivals. It marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwāl, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Since the Islamic calendar is lunar-based, Eid-ul-Fitr can occur in any season of the year.

Holiday calendar list 2025

According to the 2025 holiday calendar issued by the NSE, the stock markets will remain closed for a total of 14 holidays throughout the year.

In addition to the market closure on Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31 (Monday), trading will also be closed on Shri Mahavir Jayanti on April 10 (Thursday), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 (Monday), and Good Friday on April 18 (Friday).

Maharashtra Day, observed on May 1 (Thursday), will mark the end of the first half of the year's market holidays.

In August, markets will remain closed for Independence Day (August 15, Friday) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday).

October will see several holidays, including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra on October 2 (Thursday), Diwali Laxmi Pujan on October 21 (Tuesday), and Diwali-Balipratipada on October 22 (Wednesday).

In November, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev will be observed on November 5 (Wednesday), and the year will conclude with Christmas on December 25 (Thursday).