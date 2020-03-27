Actor Mark Blum known for his roles in Desperately Seeking Susan, Crocodile Dundee, died due to complications from novel coronavirus at the age of 69.

The death of the actor was announced by SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) executive vice-president Rebecca Damon.

It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, pic.twitter.com/aA3yPfOwh7 — Rebecca Damon (@RebeccaDamonNYC) March 26, 2020

In recent times, Blum also starred in Netflix's 'YOU' as the owner of the bookshop, Mr Mooney, the stalker-themed thriller starring Penn Badgley.

Hee was best known for for playing the character of Rosanna Arquette's husband in 1985, "Desperately Seeking Susan."

Madonna pays tribute

Madonna who also featured in the film paid tribute to her co-star.

In an emotional Instagram post, the pop singer said "I want to acknowledge the passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones".

I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!!, she added.

Madonna played the character of Susan Thomas in the film. Blum was also an Obie Award winner theatre actor.

Theatre group Playwrights Horizons paying tribute to Mark Blum tweeted "With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.

Blum was also known for featuring in TV seiries like 'Mozart in the Jungle' and 'Law & Order'