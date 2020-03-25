At a time when the whole world is stressed, panicked, and under a lockdown, Madonna's remarks on the novel covid-19 pandemic has not gone down too well with fans.

The Hollywood pop star took to her Instagram account to post a video of herself where she shares her thoughts on coronavirus.

The 61-year-old singer can be seen sitting in a bathtub covered in pink rose petals and listening to slow piano music in the background.

The Hollywood star refers to the virus as 'the great equalizer' in her video.

The 'American Dream' singer says, "That's the thing about COVID-19. It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It's the great equalizer."

She further pointed, "What's terrible about it is it's made us all equal in many ways. And what's wonderful about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways. Like I used to say, at the end of human nature, we're all in the same boat. And when the ship goes down... we're all going down together."

Although some fans found her message to be true, others criticized her for trivializing the issue. Netizens were quick to point out her hypocrisy and privilege to be able to sit in a bath tub full of roses and make such a video while millions around the globe cannot afford the luxury of social distancing.

One follower posted, "Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we're not equal. We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticise nothing of this tragedy."

Another user commented, "If the ship is going down, do you really think we're going down together while you're in your bathtub having people working for you to be there? I love you, my queen. But things outside your mansion are very different from what you think. Stay safe and be a little more empathic to the less privileged ones."

The singer hasn't responded to any of these comments yet.