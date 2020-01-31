After cancelling dates in Portugal and UK due to injury, Madonna has reportedly resumed her Madame X world tour in London.

The pop singer returned to the stage at the London Palladium wearing knee supports during the performance.

During the concert, the singer asked her fans to keep their cell phones in sealed puches so they can enjoy the performace without any interruption, Metro reported.

Madonna performed high kicks, yoga poses and even the splits during her high octane two-and-a-half-hour show.

The show took place in 'The Palladium' which has the capacity of nearly 2280 people and thus it was her smallest-ever full-length concert. Post-show, she said, "Thank you London for a great first show."

She was later seen leaving the theatre with her rumoured boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, 26, who is also one of her dancers, the Metro report added.

Before the show, Madonna in the Instagram post said "Getting Ready for our first show in London! Let's Go UK!"

The singer had to cancel her show which was scheduled for Monday, 27th of January.

In an Instagram post she said " I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday, January 27th in London. Under doctors guidance, I have been told to rest for a few days.

As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first.

The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot.

As always- anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening. The show on Wednesday, January 29th will go as scheduled.

Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding." she ended. Earlier in the week, the singer cancelled a show in Lisbon, Portugal.