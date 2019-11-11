Tara Sutaria, who made an impressive debut with Student of the Year 2, recently spoke about certain hardships she had to face before reaching where she is today. The beautiful actress revealed that among other things, she faced body-shaming as well.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Tara said that she had faced a lot of discouragement for her choice to be in the showbiz, but she fought it all, and things changed after she bagged her dream debut film.

"When you perform and you are young, a lot of people don't take that very kindly. They want to criticise you in a certain way which is very detrimental for your growth. I have been performing since I was 3-4 so that's quite a few years of being a professional. In that way, some occasions have been annoying where people have said things like, 'Why did she choose to do this?' But I met Karan and then SOTY 2 happened and my outlook changed," she told the entertainment portal.

Tara, who will next be seen in Marjaavaan, further said that she has been criticised over her body shape and weight as well. At one point of time, she was called "anorexic", and later again the actress faced backlash for putting up a few kilos.

'I have been called anorexic'

"People do say hurtful things every now and then. Some people called me anorexic when I did SOTY 2. A little while later, I put on 2-3 kilos and they were like she's put on weight. That's something I have come to terms with it. It used to bother me a lot in the beginning," Tara added.

Tara will soon be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra in the film Marjaavaan that features Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie is a romantic action drama and is slated to be released on November 22.