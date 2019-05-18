Tara Sutaria, who recently made her debut with Student of the Year 2, has been in news for her rumoured affair with Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress responded to the buzz, expressing her liking for Sidharth, but denied dating rumours. "From the day we met, people have been talking about our chemistry. Considering our film is a love story, it's amazing that we have that bond and share a great friendship. Everyone knows we are neighbours. We hang out often. We share a lot of similarities as well," she first told DNA.

"He's super cute and sweet and I am sure he will make for a great boyfriend, but I'm single," Tara added when asked if she is dating him.

After the successful debut in SOTY 2, Tara will next be seen alongside Sidharth in a romantic drama Marjaavan. She also has another upcoming film – RX 100.

"Marjaavaan is dramatic, violent, and an emotional drama. It's a completely massy film. The remake of RX 100 is, again, a different space for me. We have just begun work on it and I'm excited about it," the young actress said revealing some details about her films.

Tara was seen alongside Tiger Shroff and another debutant Ananya Panday in SOTY 2. The film did average business at the box office, but Tara and Ananya's performance was much appreciated.