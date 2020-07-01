Actress Marina Kuwar, who hit the headlines a while back when singer Sonu Nigam mentioned her name while slamming music baron Bhushan Kumar as "music mafia", seems all set to make news for a positive reason now, She is gearing up for the release of her web series "Virgin Boys", and she says she is finally getting her due in the industry.

"I am looking forward to see how the audience accepts my character and the story. I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time and I think I am finally getting my due. I have faced really tough time and seen several ups and downs. I think karma speaks for itself and the industry is finally giving chances to those who truly love the craft of acting and deserving," Marina said.

"Besides being a show which is light themed and has a mass approach, the youngsters will be able to connect maximum with this show. There is never a dull moment and everyone will end up hooked on to their screens," she added about the show, which will stream on OTT platform ULLU.

Marina grabbed headlines a while back when singer Sonu Nigam named her in a video attacking T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar. She responded to it with a social media post, saying she is battling depression triggered off by "unwanted incidents".

"Adhuri kahaani par khamosh honton ka pehra hai, chot rooh ki hai isiliye dard zara gehra hai (silent lips guard my incomplete tale, the soul is wounded and the pain is deep) #life #stress #sadness #depression #pain," tweeted the actress in Hindi on Tuesday.

"When your life changes drastically due to some unwanted incidents happened in your life, that time you choose to go into depression. No one knows how badly these incidents effect your life. Sometimes we give up and we end up with our life! Feeling so depressed #Depression #Life #MarinaKuwar," she tweeted.