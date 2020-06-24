"Do you remember, Marina Kuwar? I don't know why they backed out, but the media knows how the mafia functions. I still have that video with me. Now if you mess with me, I will upload that video on my YouTube channel. So don't mess with me." These were the words Sonu Nigam used to threaten Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series, of dire consequences if the latter tries to mess with him.

While Sonu's mention of Marina had made everyone wonder of what past incident the veteran singer was reminding Bhushan of, the model, who has worked in shows like CID and Aahat, has now come out in the open and revealed that she has been suffering from depression which was caused due to the unwanted incidents in her life.

"When your life changes drastically due to some unwanted incidents happened in your life, that time you choose to go into depression. No one knows how badly these incidents affect your life. Sometimes we give up and we end up with our life! Feeling so depressed," Marina Kuwar tweeted a couple of days after Sonu called out Bhushan Kumar for his apparent wrongdoings.

Her last Instagram post also talks about sadness, depression, pain and stress coupled with some broken hearts. "Adhuri kahaani par khamosh honton ka pehra hai, chot rooh ki hai isiliye dard zara gehra hai (silent lips guard my incomplete tale, the soul is wounded and the pain is deep) #life #stress #sadness #depression #pain," Marina posted.

She also shared two quotes on depression on Instagram Stories. The first went, "I have depression. But I prefer to say 'I battle' depression, instead of 'I suffer' with it. Because depression hits, but I hit back. Battle on." The other read, "My life is very different. My life is very hard and very difficult."

Divya Khosla Kumar slams Sonu Nigam

After Sonu Nigam lashed out at Bhushan Kumar, his wife Divya Khosla Kumar hit back at the singer. Divya accused Sonu of "selling lies" as a way of seeking publicity and called the singer "thankless".

"Today it's all about who can run a good campaign.... Im even seeing people being able to sell lies and deceits with their strong campaigns.... #sonunigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience ..... God save our world!" Divya Khosla Kumar wrote in her Instagram story on Tuesday.

"#sonunigam ji TSeries ne aapko industry mein break Diya... aapko itna aage badaya .... agar aapko itni hi khundas thi Bhushan se toh phele kyun nahi bole ... Aaj publicity ke liye kyon kar rahe hai ... Aapke pitaji ke khud maine intne videos direct kiye jiseke liye woh Hamesha itne shukar guzar rehte thee ... But some people r thankless #achasiladiyatunemere pyaarka (Sonu Nigam ji, T-Series gave you a break in the industry, helped your career flourish, if you had so much complaint against Bhushan, why didn't you speak up earlier? Why are you doing this for publicity now? I myself have directed so many videos of your father, for which he was forever grateful. But some people are thankless)," the actress-director wrote in a separate story.