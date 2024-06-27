In a move that has stirred the hearts of Hollywood history enthusiasts and preservationists alike, the Los Angeles City Council has declared the Brentwood residence of late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe a historical cultural monument. This decision, made on June 27, 2024, is intended to protect the landmark from demolition, preserving a piece of Hollywood's golden era.

Marilyn Monroe, renowned for her blonde bombshell roles, resided in this four-bedroom Spanish Colonial-style house, built in 1929, for approximately six months before her untimely death due to a reported overdose in 1962. The house holds a special significance in Monroe's life as it was the first property she sought out and purchased independently while actively working in 1962.

The Los Angeles Conservancy, a local preservation group, spearheaded the campaign to secure the landmark status for Monroe's former home. They took to social media platform X to express their joy and gratitude, The Marilyn Monroe Residence in Brentwood is now a Historic-Cultural Monument! Today, L.A. City Council unanimously approved the nomination for Marilyn Monroe's final home. Thanks to all who voiced their support, and a HUGE thanks to Councilwoman Traci Park and team!"

Owners' Opposition and Legal Battle

The journey to this victory, however, was not without its challenges. The current owners of the house, Brinah Milstein and her husband, reality TV producer Roy Bank, had purchased the property in 2023 for $8.35 million with plans to demolish it to expand their property next door. They waged a year-long battle to prevent the historical designation, arguing that it would lead to an increase in nuisance visitors.

The owners even took legal action against the city, accusing officials of "backroom machinations." The case is due to get a trial date on August 13. In their lawsuit, the owners contended that the home has been substantially altered and no evidence remains from Monroe's time there, thus it does not meet the criteria for a historic cultural monument. They also pointed out that several neighborhood groups and the Monroe estate did not support the historic designation.

Despite the opposition, the council's vote was 12 to 0 in favor of adding the house to the list of properties of historical significance. The decision was backed by the City Council's land use management subcommittee and the Cultural Heritage Commission. This designation doesn't completely prevent a property from being demolished, but it subjects it to a stringent review process if demolition is proposed.

Preserving Hollywood's Golden Era

Council member Traci Park, who played a significant role in this decision, stated, "We have an opportunity to do something today that should've been done 60 years ago. There's no other person or place in the city of Los Angeles as iconic as Marilyn Monroe and her Brentwood home."

This event echoes a similar historical incident when the childhood home of another Hollywood legend, Walt Disney, was saved from demolition and declared a historic-cultural monument by the Los Angeles City Council in 1976. The house, located in the Silver Lake neighborhood, is where Disney lived from 1923 to 1925 and created his first well-known character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

The preservation of Monroe's house is not just about saving a building; it's about preserving a piece of Hollywood history. It's a testament to the enduring legacy of Marilyn Monroe, one of the most influential figures of the 20th century. The decision also sparks a broader discussion about what is worth protecting in Southern California, a region rich with architectural marvels and Old Hollywood haunts swirling with celebrity legend and gossip.

In conclusion, the story of Monroe's Brentwood house serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving cultural heritage. It's a story of a community coming together to protect a piece of their shared history, a story of a city recognizing the value of its past, and a story of a Hollywood icon whose legacy continues to captivate audiences more than six decades after her death. The preservation of such landmarks is crucial in maintaining the rich tapestry of our shared cultural history.