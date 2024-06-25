An MP-MLA Court at Bidhannagar in Kolkata on Tuesday gave an ultimatum to BJP Lok Sabha MP Saumitra Khan to appear before it in an old case, failing which, he would face arrest.

The court on Tuesday fixed July 9 as the final date for the BJP Lok Sabha MP to personally appear before it.

At the same time, the court has also ordered his arrest if he fails to appear on that day.

Saumitra Khan is currently in New Delhi and he told a section of the media that he would seek legal consultation on the issue and proceed in the matter accordingly.

The court's deadline was in relation to a case filed against Saumitra Khan in 2023 by the Bankura police over tension in Sonamukhi area in the district.

The police accused the BJP MP of instigating the people and creating tension in the area and also filed a charge sheet at the said court.

Thereafter, the court issued notices to Saumitra Khan, seeking his personal appearance, but he failed to comply with the court's order and ultimately on Tuesday the court set the final deadline for his appearance.

The state BJP leadership has claimed that it has become common practice in West Bengal for Opposition leaders to be booked by police in several cases.

Saumitra Khan is a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Bishnupur.

(With inputs from IANS)