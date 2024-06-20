Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her injured neck during the shoot of The Bluff. It was just a few days back that the 41-year-old actress had taken to social media to share that she was off to shoot for the film. Priyanka's little daughter, Malti Marie, had also accompanied her to the sets of the film. Barely a few days later, PeeCee has now shared picture of her injury and called it her 'latest acquisition'.

Priyanka gets injured

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress took to social media and wrote, "On the professional hazards on my jobs." Chopra suffered a cut mark on her neck that extends upto her collarbone. She also called it her "latest acquisition". Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff has Priyanka Chopra playing the role of a Caribbean Pirate. Karl Urban also plays a pivotal role in the film. The film is a joint collaboration between Anthony and Joe Russo and Amazon MGM Studios.

Priyanka on doing action sequences herself

Prior to this, Priyanka made waves in action genre with Citadel. Talking about it, PeeCee had revealed that she did 85% of the action scenes herself. "I did about 85 percent of it myself. The mandate from Joe and Anthony was that our characters aren't superheroes. They don't have magical healing powers. They're humans," she told Hollywood Reporter.

"They're spies. They bleed, they get hurt, they die. They wanted the fights to look visceral so they said whatever we're comfortable with and whatever we feel safe with, for us to do as much of it as we can," she further added.

PeeCee on 'glamorous action look'

In another set of pictures, Priyanka shared a bloodied version of herself with all the makeup on her. She also shared pictures of daughter Malti enjoying herself on the sets of the film along with the crew.