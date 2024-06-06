Priyanka Chopra is a juggler. From acing motherhood duties, honouring her professional commitments, spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas to nurturing new horizons, the diva has become a global sensation and rightly so! Priyanka is now busy shooting for her next film, The Bluff. And this time, PeeCee chose her daughter to be her travel and shooting companion.

Priyanka gives sneak peek into her vanity van

Priyanka shared sneak peeks of her daughter Malti Marie joining her on shoot schedules and called her the "best travel partner". Mrs Jonas also shared several pictures of Malti enjoying and playing with mannequins and other makeup products, while Priyanka was busy getting ready.

Malti on a roll

Priyanka shared pictures of the Malti's fun activities and wrote, "When MM is in the HMU trailer." In another picture, Malti was seen playing with a rope and PeeCee was quick to caption it, "Practicing her sailing knots." The last picture was that of Malti playing with a mannequin's head. Priyanka named it 'Diane' and wrote, "I think 'Diane' is coming home with us."

While Priyanka is yet to start shooting for – Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, when it comes to Hollywood, her kitty is quite packed. The former Miss World recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State. Priyanka has now started shooting for The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

"As an actor, I am still new (in Hollywood). After 10 years of working here, I have just about reached the point where I am doing the kind of roles I want to, where I have the kind of credibility within the industry that I have worked really hard for, where I have trust with the partners that I am working with," Priyanka said in an interview.