Madhu Chopra, has the nicest of things to say about Parineeti Chopra's husband, Raghav Chadha. Priyanka Chopra's mother heaped praise on Raghav Chadha in a latest interview and said that she could feel an instant connection between him and Parineeti. Madhu Chopra also praised Raghav's fun nature and how well spoken he is.

Madhu Chopra heaps praise on Raghav Chadha

"Arrey bada badhiya, biba bacha hai (He is a very nice, decent boy). Highly educated, well-spoken, English bolo, Hindi bolo (Whether you speak in English with him or in Hindi)... (he is) fun and has a sense of humour," she told Filmygyan.

SRK a businessman

Priyanka's mother was also asked to describe the many other celebs. She said that she loves Ranbir Kapoor and added, "As a person, I know him to be a very good son." She called Salman Khan a "gentleman" but used the word "businessmen" for Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. Madhu Chopra also praised Ranveer Singh and called him a "fun" person and also praised Alia calling her "soothing". On being asked about Amitabh Bachchna, Madhu Chopra referred to him as the "most revered person in the industry".

How Nick sought marriage permission

Madhu Chopra had once revealed in an interview that when Priyanka brought Nick along with her to India, she had no clue that they were dating. She added in an interview that the two of them never behaved in a way that would make her suspicious. Madhu said that one day Nick took her out to lunch and there he asked her mother what kind of a person she was looking for Priyanka.

Then one day Nick said he wanted to take me out for lunch. So, over there he asked me what kind of man I want for Priyanka. I told him my checklist. Then he held my hand and said 'I am that man. Can I be that person? And I promise you that none of these boxes will remain unticked," she said in an interview.