It was on June 14, 2020, that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. Post the death of Sushant, the Mumbai police launched an investigation and concluded that Sushant's demise was a case of suicide. Soon after the death, Sushant's family had alleged that his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was the reason behind his death. Later, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea, in a drug case linked to the investigation of the death probe.

In a TV interview, Rhea had made some shocking statements about Sushant, causing a massive social media outrage. International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five shocking statements made by Rhea about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput used to smoke marijuana

One of the most controversial statements from Rhea about Sushant Singh Rajput was regarding the actor's addiction to marijuana. Rhea claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had a history of drug abuse.

Sushant Singh Rajput wished to leave Bollywood

This was another statement made by Rhea about Sushant. Rhea revealed that Sushant wished to leave Bollywood and spend his remaining life in Coorg. As the statement went viral, Sushant Singh fans claimed that the actor was a victim of dirty nepotism that prevail in Bollywood.

Sushant had a strained relationship with his father

Rhea claimed that Sushant Singh did not have a good relationship with his father.

"He told me that he did not have a good relationship with his father ever since he was a child," said Rhea.

Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression

Rhea revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput has been suffering from depression since the death of his mother. She also added that the actor had a strong bonding with his mother.

Sushant Singh had claustrophobia

According to Rhea, Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from claustrophobia, the irrational fear of confined spaces.