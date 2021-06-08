Fidelity plays a crucial role in determining the success of every married relationship. Even though adultery is not illegal in India, extramarital affairs are still considered a sin in India due to the dominance of religions. Bollywood is one industry in India where extramarital affairs are quite common. Despite a handful of celebrities who have always maintained a safe distance from gossips, several Bollywood actors have been under the scanner of paparazzi lens for alleged extramarital affairs, at least once in their lifetime.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with a list of five Bollywood celebrities who found romance in women other than their wives.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

Amitabh Bachchan, the Big B of Bollywood is leading a happily married life with Jaya Bachchan. However, in his young days, he had a brewing relationship with dazzling starlet Rekha. Even though the love story remains a mystery for many, Jaya Bachchan was pretty aware of the developments between the two, and she did not let her husband go from her life. Even today, Amitabh Bachchan used to become uncomfortable in Rekha's presence, and it clearly hints at the fact that there was something between the two.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan is widely considered the most loyal husband in B-town. He married Gouri in 1991, and even after 30 years, their marital relationship is progressing steadily. However, at one point in time, he allegedly developed a romantic affair with Priyanka Chopra. The matter seems to be settled now, but many Bollywood insiders believe that something was brewing between the duo. As everyone knows, there will be no smoke without fire.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

The alleged romantic relationship between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora came as a real shocker. Malaika Arora married Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan in 1998, and they were leading a happy married life until 2016. In 2016, the duo announced their separation. Earlier, it was rumored that Arjun Kapoor was dating Salman Khan's sister Arpita. However, since 2016, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in a relationship.

Govinda and Rani Mukherjee

Govinda and Rani Mukherjee met in the sets of Hadh Kardi Apne. At that time, Govinda was already married with two children. After falling flat for Rani, Govinda started showering gifts for her, and he also recommended the actress to big Bollywood directors. Soon, Govinda's wife Sunita came to know about this alleged romantic relationship. Something did not work out well between Rani and Govinda, and Govinda decided to stay with his family.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta when just 21. He met Kiran Rao during the shooting of Lagaan in 2002. The duo soon developed a romantic relationship, and he divorced Dutta. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have now a son, Azad Rao Khan.