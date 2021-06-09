Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is all set for her upcoming movie 'Chehre', has reportedly been offered a big project, which is said to be inspired by the Mahabharata. The actress was last seen in the 2018 romantic drama titled 'Jalebi', which was a Hindi remake of a Bengali movie 'Praktan'.

Recently, The Times of India has reported that the 28-years-old actress is in talks to play the character of Draupadi in the project. For the unversed, Draupadi was the wife of the Pandavas and she is the main female protagonist of the Hindu epic, Mahabharata.

Rhea to portray Draupadi in 'modern' Mahabharata?

The publication quoted a source close to the development as saying, "This would be a massive project with a unique and different take on Mahabharata and the character of Draupadi. The world that it will be set in will be modern and contemporary, something that hasn't been done before. The role of Draupadi has been offered to Rhea Chakraborty and she is considering it currently." However, the source said that the "discussion is very initial".

Rhea Chakraborty has been in headlines since the last year, following the mysterious death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. The 'Kedarnath' actor was reportedly found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput's father had registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna and had alleged that the 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' actress took money from Sushant and instigated him to commit suicide.

Actress gearing up for 'Chehre'

A case was registered under Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC. Since then Rhea was going through severe ups and downs, however, not seems that slowly and steadily she is picking herself back up and trying to return to leading a normal life like she did before this big storm hit her.

Rumi Jaffery's 'Chehre' will be Rhea Chakraborty's first project to release after her arrest and subsequent bail last year. Apart from her, the upcoming mystery thriller also features Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, and Krystle D'Souza among others.