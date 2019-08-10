In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman allegedly strangulated her teenage daughter and then hanged herself in Kalwa area of Mumbai on Friday, August 9.

The woman, identified as Pradnya Parkar, had written a suicide note purportedly, in which she alleged that she was under extreme stress and hence she killed her 17-year-old daughter Shruti and killed herself.

Preliminary reports suggested that Parkar, who worked in the Marathi TV industry, was not getting much work these days and her husband too was facing problems in his business, said senior police inspector Shekhar Bagde.

The incident apparently took place between 8 and 9 this morning when her husband had gone to the gym.

On returning back, he found the door of the flat locked from inside. When it was broken open, the bodies of Pradnya and Shruti, who studied in Class 12, were found. An investigation into the incident is underway.

