As the D-Day for the demolition of the Maradu Flats looms on Saturday, January 11, Section 144 has been imposed in the evacuation zone around the four illegal waterfront apartment complexes to be demolished in Kochi from 8 am to 4 pm.

The implosion is scheduled for 11 am in H2O Holy Faith and 11.05 am in Alfa Serene flats on Saturday. The evacuation will be completed by 9 am.

Meanwhile, the implosion on Sunday is scheduled for 11 am at Jain Coral Cave and at 2 pm at Golden Kayaloram flats. The evacuation will be done at 9 am and 12 pm respectively.

As per instruction issued, Section 144 has been declared and imposed in the evacuation zone of all the flats to be demolished.

Ahead of today's demolition, a mock drill was carried out to condition authorities, policemen, fire, ambulance personnel, and the agencies for the exercise.

House to house search will be carried out for ensuring 100 percent evacuation of people residing in the zone. People may witness the implosion from any place outside the evacuation zone.

'Switch off electricity, appliances'

The residents in the evacuation zone have been asked to switch off the electricity and all the appliances before leaving their homes. They are advised to close all windows and doors to protect their home from dust. All traffic -- airborne, waterborne, land-based is prohibited in the evacuation zone.

Since all buildings have been charged with explosives, nobody shall fly drones in the evacuation zone from immediate effect. Any violation is extremely dangerous and shall attract legal action.

Based on the warning siren sequence, traffic diversions shall be regulated. People may return to their homes once police remove barricades from the roads leading to the evacuation zone, as per the advisory.

