Following the recent encounter of the CPI-Maoist and the security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the armed wing of CPI-Maoist -- the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) has released a video which allegedly has details of the encounter.

Video footages of the encounter released

The encounter occurred on March 21 in Sukma where 17 of the personnel of the District Reserve Guards and Special Task Force were killed in the encounter with the armed Maoist party members.

The clip features a video shot from the jungle, probably from the Minpa jungles of Sukma. Random gunshots can be heard and seemingly appears to be shot inside a house.

The 12-minute edited clip, released by Maoist spokesperson Viplav with a voiceover, shows open source footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues as well as his senior internal security advisor K Vijay Kumar, all of whom are accused of killing innocent tribals.

Encounter as a part of TCOC campaign?

As per the video, the PLGA claims that they attacked the security personnel as a part of their tactical counter offensive campaign (TCOC) against Operation Prahar, a joint offensive launched by the police of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra from February this year.

Meanwhile, Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha spoke to the media, "Most of the footage does not look authentic, but the gunfight visual could be of the March 21 encounter. The gunfight went on for almost two days. So at some point they might have shot this," while confirming the video's circulation among the local media in the Bastar region.

In addition to this, the video also shows bodies of dead security personnel lying inside the forest. Both men and women carrying arms and ammunition, marching in a single file are clearly visible in the video clip.

"Cyber experts will help us identify some of the faces which are clearly visible in the video. It will help us know who the cadres are and where they are active," added the SP.

During the attack on March 21, AK series rifles, ammunition, and wireless sets of the security forces were all looted; all of which were then exhibited in the Maoist propaganda video.