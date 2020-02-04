At least one civilian was killed and 4 others injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night, February 3. The civilian, who was killed, has been identified as Manzor Ahmad.

Houses damaged in shelling & firing

According to reports, Pakistan resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing on Indian defence positions and villages close to the LoC in Kashmir.

Some of the shells landed in the residential areas in which one civilian was killed and 4 others were injured. Some houses were also damaged in the shelling from Pakistan.

The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani aggression and is responding in equal measure.

Multiple ceasefire violations on Feb 2

On February 2, there were multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Tangdhar, Gurez, Balakot and Mendhar sectors in which one soldier was injured.