Maoist extremists are reportedly planning to kidnap NDA candidate Thushar Vellappally who is contesting against Rahul Gandhi from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. An intelligence report claims that Maoists are trying to create havoc during the upcoming elections by kidnapping the BDJS leader.

The report also urged the Kerala Home Ministry to tighten Vellappally's security during the election campaign. Additional Director General of Police Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has been given the charge to decide the security set up in the coming days.

Recently, several posters have appeared in Wayanad in the name of Maoists, warning that they will seek revenge for the killing of their activist during the Vythiri shootout. Last month, an alleged Maoist activist named CP Jaleel was killed in a shootout with Kerala Police's Thunderbolt unit at the Vythiri area in Wayanad. After the encounter, police officials had revealed that there were 10 armed Maoist activists involved in the attack. Maoists who are apparently hiding in the forest areas have also urged people to boycott the Lok Sabha elections.

It should be noted that Wayanad has gained unexpected significance in national politics after Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from the constituency. The increased Maoist activity in the area is creating a headache for the police department, even in the midst of tightened security. Interestingly, several Maoist supporting posters have appeared at UDF offices in Wayanad.

Previously, several intelligence reports had stated that there are chances of possible police station attacks during the time of elections. During the time of Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Wayanad, SPG will provide adequate security for the Congress president.