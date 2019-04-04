Four Border Security force personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh in an encounter with Naxals on Thursday, April 4 afternoon. A sub-inspector and three constables were victims of the attack when Maoists ambushed the team in Kanker district in tribal Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

According to Times of India, the team was conducting a routine area domination operation when the Maoists opened fire on them. Even though the BSF personnel retaliated, they lost their lives.

Along with the four victims, two officers have been injured and are currently undergoing treatment.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)