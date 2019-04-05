The election affidavit filed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi revealed that he owned assets worth over 15.88 crores. The Congress leader, who will be contesting the Lok Sabha 2019 elections from Wayanad in Kerala along with Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, also revealed that his liabilities were to the tune of Rs 72 lakh. The affidavit showed that Gandhi does not own a car and has taken loans from banks and financial institutions.

Rahul Gandhi, in the affidavit submitted to the Wayanad district collector along with his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Thursday (April 4), mentioned that his movable assets were worth Rs 5,80,58,799 and immovable assets worth Rs 10,08,18,284, with his entire assets were worth Rs 15,88,77,083.

The AICC president had declared assets worth Rs 9.4 crore during the 2014 general elections. His current declaration is Rs 6.48 crore more than what he had declared earlier. The 48-year-old leader showed his income for the fiscal year 2017-18 as Rs 1,11,85,570. According to the affidavit filed by him, Rahul Gandhi had five pending cases against him. Among them, two cases are registered in Maharashtra and one each in New Delhi, Jharkhand and Assam.

He has Rs 40,000 cash in hand and Rs 17.93 lakh as deposits in various banks. The Congress chief also has investments worth Rs 5.19 crore in bonds, debentures and shares in various firms in mutual funds. The assets also include 333.3 grams of gold. He continues to own a share in the inherited farm in Sultanpur Village in the national capital, reported news agency PTI.

Rahul Gandhi's sources of income:

MP's salary

Royalty income

Rental income

Interest from bonds

Dividends and capital gain from mutual funds

The affidavit also shows that Gandhi owns two office spaces in Gurugram. The Congress chief has said that his education qualification was MPhil (Development Studies) from Trinity College, the University of Cambridge in 1995. The affidavit also mentioned that the Congress leader does not own a car and as an SPG protectee, he is required to travel in an SPG vehicle for security reasons.