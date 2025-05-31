Manushi Chhillar has been one of those very few actresses who never shy away from speaking their mind. Ever since her Miss World days, Manushi has been known for being extremely articulate and standing up for what she truly believes in. The model-turned-actress might not be seen a lot of movies, but she keeps her fans and followers posted about her life via social media. Recently, the actress called out the gender bias that exists in society and how women's achievements are always overshadowed and reduced to most people assuming there has to be some male involvement behind a woman's success.

Chhillar took to her social media, both X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram, to share what seemed like something she had been carrying in her heart for a while. She clearly specified that while she has avoided speaking about such things for a while, she spoke about ignoring such comments, but it bothers her to see women and their efforts constantly being demeaned.

She wrote, "A misogynistic mindset finds it easier to attribute a woman's success to a man's patronage than her own merit. I've always really ignored silly comments which have no consequence in the real world, but I constantly see working women, specially in the entertainment industry being discussed with such disrespect and contempt."

Manushi mentioned a lot of popular notions that she has heard around her, such as "society often struggles to accept independent, financially successful women, especially those who leverage beauty, fame or talent" and ""A female in the entertainment world, is an easy target for such attempts."

A misogynistic mindset finds it easier to attribute a woman’s success to a man’s patronage than her own merit.

However, she then went on to speak about how she was brought up in a household where equality was ingrained in her mind and where it never mattered whether she was a man or a woman- which is contrary to the mindset she got exposed to later. She does go on to say that there are also men who are never insecure about women's presence around them.

She wrote, "I grew up in an empowered, educated environment where irrespective of gender, we all had equal value to add, where being a good doctor mattered, not being a man or a woman.

But I have also been exposed to this mentality of- men are talented and hard working if successful, whereas women opportunists, goldiggers or manipulators.."

Manushi further went on to add, "I have grown up admiring wonderful women doing wonderful things and I give them full credit for it! I have also known wonderful men who've never felt insecure of a female presence. So let's just get this straight I'm a girl who won the world and made her dreams come true. And this comes from me feeling self assured and accomplished, not arrogance, I still have so much to do..."

The actress specified that she is truly her own person and does celebrate the value she adds and is proud of the fact that she is "self made" and "financially independent." She clarified that she does not have to "prove anything to anyone" and can go on to live her life on her own terms.

She ended the long write-up with a note to all the girls around her. Manushi in the post script wrote, "Dear girls, there is a lot of joy in being independent and it will make a lot of men and women uncomfortable, the easiest thing to do will be to question your character. Ignore it, cause having your own life is worth it!"

What prompted her to write this long write-up is unknown, but a discourse on Reddit suggested that this was her reply to a viral Reddit post which called her "popular girl among sugar daddy circles of businessmen and entrepreneurs." Whether or not that is true, her words have already resonated with many who face gender prejudice every day.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rajkumar Rao, Medha Shankr and Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maalik.' She had made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with 'Samrat Prthviraj', which featured Akshay Kumar in the titular role.