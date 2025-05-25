After much ado and multiple legal hurdles, Bhool Chuk Maaf finally released in theatres on Friday, May 24. While the film doesn't face any direct competition from a Bollywood release, it does clash with Mission: Impossible 8, starring Tom Cruise. However, Bhool Chuk Maaf may have a slight edge among Hindi-speaking audiences, as mass-market viewers tend to prefer local stories over Hollywood action flicks.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. Set in Varanasi, Bhool Chuk Maaf unfolds in rural heartland India. The story revolves around a man, played by Rajkummar Rao, who is unemployed and falls in love with a woman in a government job, portrayed by Wamiqa Gabbi. Against all odds, their wedding is scheduled for the 30th of the month. As both families gather for the wedding preparations, discussions begin around the haldi ceremony, set for the 29th.

#BhoolChukMaafReview#BhoolChukMaaf : A fun, time-loop comedy with Banaras vibes, Good music, and a Sweet message.



Some scenes drag, but it’s an entertaining watch ?



Rating - 3/5 ⭐



"Bhool Chook Maaf” puts a fun spin on the time loop concept, with #RajkummarRao’s Ranjan… pic.twitter.com/b7F9JXpmEh — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) May 23, 2025

However, things take a bizarre turn when Rajkummar's character realises that it's still the 29th again. As the day continues to repeat itself, he finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the day of his haldi ceremony over and over again.

Despite boasting a talented supporting cast, including Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, and Vineet Kumar Singh, the film gives them little to work with. The underwhelming script and lack of chemistry between the leads fail to strike a chord with audiences.

Netizens have expressed their disappointment, criticising the filmmakers for wasting a remarkable talent like Rajkummar Rao in what they describe as a poorly written and executed film.

A user wrote, "#BhoolChukMaaf: HEARTWARMING. A feel-good tale with entertaining moments and some good humour... Loses grip post-interval, but the solid finale redeems it... Good watch!"

Concept was cool but execution was not.

A Fun watch.

3/5 ⭐#BhoolChukMaaf pic.twitter.com/5It2GuxUHB — 『Ꭺ 』 (@iluffy05) May 24, 2025

Another said, "Bhool Chuk Maaf offers a light-hearted experience with moments of humour and emotional depth.."

The third one wrote, "Bhool Chuk Maaf is an extremely weak film. The writing and direction is so poor that although the film tries to be funny throughout, it never actually manages to make you laugh. The dialogues are outdated, and the concept lacks strength."

The fourth one mentioned, "I will make it plain and simple if you really wanna watch it, just wait for the OTT release. (it's not worth spending money on the theatre).."

Bhool Chuk Maaf, a film by Maddock Films, was originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 9 and had generated considerable excitement. However, following heightened India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, the makers made a sudden decision to release the film directly on Amazon Prime Video. This unexpected move sparked a legal dispute.

PVR Inox, the multiplex chain associated with the film, filed a lawsuit against the producers for breaching their agreement. The abrupt shift from a theatrical release to a direct-to-digital premiere allegedly resulted in a loss of ₹60 crore.

After discussions between Maddock Films, PVR Inox Limited, and Amazon MGM Studios, all parties reached a mutual understanding, resolving the dispute.